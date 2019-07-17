AILET LLM 2019: The admission process of AILET 2019 LLM Programme will commence from tomorrow. The Army Institute of Law (AIL) will start its first round counselling tomorrow, July 18, 2019. Candidates are advised to visit the institution for the procedure before 10:00 AM and are required to pay the fees within the given time in order to lock their seats,

Candidates must report the institute before 10 AM, candidates failing to do so for the counselling his/her candidature will be rendered ineligible and the seat will be other the next eligible candidate.

Candidates must note that those who got the admission, they would be required to submit the fees within the given time period in order to freeze the seat, as the delayed payment won’t be acceptable.

The distribution of the seats for the LLM programme is based on the following categories

For the candidates belonging to Army Category, there are 12 seats reserved for them.

For the candidates belonging to All India Civil Category, there are 1 seat reserved for them.

For the candidates belonging to Punjab Resident Civil Category, there are 02 seats reserved for them.

The Army Institute of Law (AIL) was established in July 1999 by the Indian Army under the aegis of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and it is located Patiala.

