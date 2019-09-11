AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card: The All India Management Association or AIMA has released the admit cards for MAT 2019 September CBT Exam on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the AIMA MAT hall tickets 2019 in this article below.

AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card for September Computer-Based Examination (CBT) on the official website – mat.aima.in. The examination has been scheduled to be held on September 14 (Saturday).

Those who have filled the AIMA Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 online application form and are going to appear in the MAT 2019 examination are advised to download the admit cards from the official website and with the help of the instructions given below.

How to download the AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card or AIMA MAT Hall Ticket 2019?

Candidates appearing in the examination need to visit the official website of the AIMA – mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card download”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details to login

Now, download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future use

The candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the MAT 2019 examination. Without the admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to write in the examination.

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the AIMA MAT 2019 Hall Tickets.

While AIMA MAT 2019 examination will be conducted by the authority on September 14, AIMA MAT PBT has been scheduled for September 21, 2019 at various centres. The AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2019 for the offline or paper-based test will be issued for the candidates on September 17, 2019. Candidates can download the admit cards soon after the the admit card link is activated on the official website of AIMA.

