AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card released: The students who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2019 examination after April 26, 2019, are advised to download the hall tickets from the official website.

AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card released: All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT 2019 Admit Card on its official website – aima.in. The hall tickets for the May session examination has been released for those who have filled the application forms this year. The students who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2019 examination after April 26, 2019, are advised to download the hall tickets from the official website.

According to reports, the AIMA had released the MAT PBT admit card 2019 for those students who had registered till April 26, 2019. Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets for the upcoming MAT 2019 examination with the help of the following steps.

How to download the AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card:

• Visit the official website of the AIMA as mentioned above at

• On the home page, click on the link reading Click here to download PBT admit card

• You will be redirected to a new page

• Candidates are required to enter two of the below mentioned

Registration Number, Date of Birth, Email-ID

• Click on the submit option

• Admit card will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for future corres[ondence

After qualifying the examination, the students will be able to get admission to MBA and related programmes across different Business schools in the country and outside India.

About AIMA

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App