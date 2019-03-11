AIMA MAT 2019: The online registration process for the upcoming AIMA MAT 2019 has begun through the official website of All India Management Association. The AIMA MAT exam will be held on May 18, 2019. Interested candidates can check out all the information regarding the AIMA MAT 2019 such as registration and application process, and other details which have been given below.

Candidates can download the AIMA MAT admit card 2019 after it is published on the official website from May 13 at 4 pm. MAT 2019 will be a computer-based examination and candidates are advised to give mock tests to make themselves familiar to the examination pattern before appearing in the examination.

How to apply for AIMA MAT 2019 Exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website – mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the fresh candidate to login for the new registration on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the registration form. In case if you have registered earlier the complete the rest.

Step 4: After the completion of the for a new window will open.

Step: Fill all the details and click on the submit form.

AIMA MAT 2019: Important dates

Online registration process: First week of March

Paper-based test: April 26

Availability of admit card for paper-based test: April 29

Paper Based Test: May 5

Last date for computer-based test registration: May 13

Test date for the computer-based test: May 18

Documents needed for AIMA MAT 2019 registration:

1: Scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format

2. The image size should not be more than 100 KB and less than 40kb

3. Scanned Signature should be less than 40KB

4: Qualification documents

