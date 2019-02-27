AIMA MAT 2019 results to be announced soon, check how to download: Results will be announced for both Paper-Based Testing (PBT) and Compter-Based Testing (CBT) exams. The exams were held on February 23 and February 24. The candidates can download the results on the official website of AIMA @ mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT 2019 results to be announced soon, check how to download: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is likely to announce the results of Management Aptitude Tests (MAT) 2019 exam by tomorrow. The examination for MAT was conducted in the February session.

Steps to get results:

• Go to the official website of AIMA @ mat.aima.in.

• Click on the link which shows results

• Select the month of examination

• Enter your credentials including roll number and form number

• Click on the submit option

• Result will appear

• Download the same and take printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to follow the website for updates.

The results would appear in the scorecard format. The scorecard includes the name of the candidate, roll number and marks obtained.

Meanwhile, the AIMA is conducting MAT aptitude test since 1998. After qualifying the test, candidates could get admission in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other programmes. The MBA could be pursued in any of the 600 business schools in the country. The exam is conducted four times in a year. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes.

