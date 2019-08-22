AIMA MAT 2019: The All India Management Association has released the exam schedule of AIMA MAT 2019 on the to be held in September this year on aima.in. Interested candidates can download the schedule by following the steps given in this article.

AIMA MAT 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued a notice announcing the examination schedule of MAT 2019 September examination on the official website – aima.in. All interested candidates are advised to check the examination schedule on the official website. According to reports, the online registrations have been scheduled to commence through the official website on September 8, 2019.

The AIMA MAT 2019 examination will be held in the Computer Based Test or CBT format. The last date for completion of the registration process has been scheduled for September 16, 2019.

How to download the AIMA MAT 2019 Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the All India Management Association (AIMA) as mentioned above – aima.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link that reads, “ AIMA MAT 2019 Exam Schedule “

“ On clicking, the schedule will be displayed in a pdf format

Download the same and check the important dates

Take a print out of the examination schedule for reference

Further, according to reports, the admit cards for the AIMA MAT 2019 will be released on September 9, 2019. AIMA has scheduled to conduct the MAT 2019 examination on September 14, 2019, while the AIMA MAT PBT has been scheduled for September 21, 2019, at various examination centres. For more information regarding the MAT examination, candidates need to directly visit the official website or keep an eye on the same on a frequent basis.

