AIMA MAT Admit card 2019: The AIMA will issue the MAT 2019 Admit card for PBT Exam on April 29 and the MAT admit cards for appearing in the CBT exam will be released on May 13. After visiting the official website at mat.aima.in, the test seekers will be able to download the AIMA MAT Admit card 2019.

AIMA MAT Admit card 2019: All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the Management Aptitude Test hall tickets or AIMA MAT 2019 Admit card (PBT) on April 29. Candidates will be able to download the same by visiting the official website at mat.aima.in. After downloading the hall tickets, the candidates can appear in the Phase-1 of the MAT PBT Exam. The examination will be conducted on May 5, next month. The AIMA has set up various examination centres in the country.

The AIMA has advised candidates that without MAT admit card, no candidate will be allowed to participate in the PBT Exam. Before entering the exam centres, it would be ensured whether all candidates possess admit cards. If any candidate fails to carry hall ticket, he will be stopped from taking part in the examination.

Meanwhile, the AIMA will issue MAT admit card for appearing in the CBT exam on May 13. The exam will be conducted on May 18, next month.

Follow the steps to download AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card:

• Candidates need to visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in/feb19/card_login

• You will be taken directly to the page where you will find the link reading ‘Click here to download the result card for MAT Feb 2019’

• After the click, candidates need to submit Registration Number and Roll Number.

• Enter the option Submit

• Admit card will appear

• Download and take a print out for future correspondence.

• In case, test seekers have forgotten Roll Number, they need to click on Forgot Roll Number option

About MAT

The government of India’s of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development has approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. After qualifying the test, the students can get admission in MBA and allied programmes. The national and international Business schools consider MAT Score for admission.

