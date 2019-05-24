AIMA MAT Result 2019: The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 results is all set to be declared anytime soon by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The results and MAT scores will be available at aima.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the MAT 2019 result givcen in this article below.

AIMA MAT Result 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is all set to release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 results through its official website – aima.in today, May 24. All the candidates who have appeared in the AIMA MAT 2019 examination can check their results and MAT scores through the official website after it is published by the authority on the site.

The authority had conducted the Management or MBA Entrance Test at various centres across the country in both computer-based format or pen and paper-based format.

How to check the AIMA MAT Result 2019?

Visit the official website of All India Management Association (AIMA) as mentioned above

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “AIMA MAT 2019 result” and click on it

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration or roll number and submit online

The AIMA MAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and check out the latest notification regarding the MAT 2019: http://aima.in/

Candidates can also avail the MAT 2019 scores of AIMA via SMS with their respective mobile phones. To get the MAT 2019 result through SMS, they need to type MATS all in capital letters followed by the application number and their date of birth and send the SMS to 54242. For example Type<MAT Application No and DOB>send it to 54242.

