AIMA MAT September 2018: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is all set to release the admit cards for the AIMA Management Aptitude Test (MAT) today, September 12, 2018 on its official website. According to the notification released on the official website earlier, the release of the AIMA MAT 2018 admit cards has been scheduled for today. Candidates who are going to appear for the entrance examination this year can log into aima.in and download their respective admit cards.

The AIMA MAT examination is conducted every year for candidates aspiring to take up management or MBA and allied programmes at various institutes across the country. This year, the MAT exam will be conducted both in computer-based and in offline mode. Candidates have the choice to attempt the examination in either of the two modes. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the AIMA MAT 2018 examination will be held on September 15, 2018, which falls on Saturday.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the AIMA MAT 2018 Admit Cards:

Log in to the official website of AIMA – aima.in Search for the link that reads, “AIMA MAT September 2018 Admit Cards” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, enter the necessary credentials and click on submit Your AIMA MAT Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To download the AIMA MAT 2018 Admit Cards directly from the official website, click on this link: https://www.aima.in/

