The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is inviting applications for the Mangement admissions including MBA, PGDM, MCA and MMS. Students can check the official website @atmaaims.com. For the registration process of the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management programmes, students can upload their details and related information for admission in various streams through the official website.

The candidates need to pay the fee Rs 1,298 by June 14, 2019. Meanwhile, the registration process will close on June 15, 2019. The last date to print the admit card is June 18 and the exam will be conducted on June 23, 2019 (Sunday).

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website @atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click register

Step 3: Fill details, register

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Make payment

The written contains 180 questions spread over six sections including analytical reasoning, quantitative and verbal skills to be solved in three hours’ time. The exam will be in MCQ-based format. For every right answer, 1 mark will be awarded and for every wrong answer, 0.25 points will be deduced. The test exam will be selected for various programmes of the management studies in the institutions.

