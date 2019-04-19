Air India AASL Recruitment 2019: The applicants were invited by the Airline Allied Services Limited for Cabin Crew and other posts, earlier this month via notifications. Eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post on or before April 19, 2019. Interested aspirants for the post of Cabin Crew, were supposed to apply online via the official website of Air India i.e. http://www.airindia.in/careers.htm between March 27 and April 10, 2019. For other posts, students have to send the application with documents to the Airline Allied Services Limited, Personnel Department, Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal-1, IGI Airport, New Delhi 110037 on or before 19 April 2019.
Last date to apply for the 109 posts: April 19, 2019
List of Air India AASL Vacancy mentioned on the official job website of Air India:
1 Post each:
- Dy. Chief Financial Officer
- Assistant General Manager (Operating Training)
- Chief/AGM of MMD
- Assistant General Manager (Revenue Management)
- Senior Manager (Liaison Officer)
- Senior Manager (Personnel)
- Business Analyst (Sr. Manager)
- Senior Manager (Finance)
- Manager (Personnel)
- Manager (Finance)
- Manager (Catering)
- Manager Reservation Procedure
- Manager Price Analyst
- Manager Sales and Marketing
- Officer (Security)
3 Posts each:
- Call Center Monitoring Unit (Assistant Manager/Officer/BPO Team Leader)
- Assistant officer (Office Management)
9 Posts each:
- Station Manager
10 Posts each:
- Officer (MMD/Slots (Officer)/Customer care/Passenger Sales)
27 Posts each:
- Supervisor (Security)
42 Posts each:
- Cabin Crew
Age limits for candidates willing to apply for the given below list of posts:
- Cabin Crew: 18 to 27 Years
- Dy. Chief Financial Officer: 50 Years
- Assistant General Manager (Operating Training)/Chief/AGM of MMD/Asst. General Manager (Revenue Management)/Sr. Manager (Liaison Officer)/Sr. Manager (Personnel)/Business Analyst (Sr. Manager)/Sr. Manager (Finance)/Call Center Monitoring Unit (Assistant Manager/Officer/BPO Team Leader): 45 years
- Manager (Personnel)/Manager (Finance)/Manager (Catering)/Manager Reservation Procedure/Station Manager-09 Post (01 each for each place/Manager Price Analyst/Manager Sales and Marketing/Officer (Security)/Officer (MMD/Slots (Officer)/Customer care/Passenger Sales): 40 years
- Assistant officer (Office Management)/Cabin Crew/ Supervisor (Security): 40 Years
Education qualification eligibility criteria for Cabin Crew and other Posts:
Cabin Crew: +2 from recognised board
Chief Financial Officer/Sr. Manager (Finance): CA from ICAI
Asst. General Manager (Operating Training)/Sr. Manager (Liaison Officer): Graduate/ MBA or equivalent Chief/AGM of MMD-MBA
Asst. General Manager (Revenue Management)/Sr. Manager (Personnel)/Manager (Personnel): MBA or equivalent
Business Analyst (Sr. Manager)/Manager Reservation Procedure/Manager Price Analyst/Manager Sales and Marketing: Graduate and PG in aviation or related field
Manager (Finance): ICWA/ICAI/MBA or equivalent
Manager (Catering): +2 and Diploma in Hotel Management
Station Manager: Graduate
Call Center Monitoring Unit (Assistant Manager/Officer/BPO Team Leader)/Officer (Security): Graduate
Officer (MMD/Slots (Officer)/Customer care/Passenger Sales): MBA
Assistant officer (Office Management): Graduate. Diploma in Office Management
