Air India AIESL Recruitment 2019: Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) has declared 170 vacancies for Assistant Supervisor posts and candidates are requested to apply for the post before September 28, 2019.

Candidates are requested to fill the application form before September 28. After the application process, candidates will be called for a written exam and skill test. The written exam will be conducted on October 20, 2019, and the candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards between 5 October to 19 October 2019. After filling the application form, Candidates must pay the amount of Rs 1000 for further process.

Air India Engineering Services Ltd. has invited applications for 170 Assistant Supervisor posts. The age limit to apply for Assistant Supervisor post is 33 years for General Category and OBC, SC/SCT is 36 and 38. The selection process will be done on the basis of Online Written Examination.

Eligibility criteria for the Assistant Supervisor post: Candidates should be graduated from a renowned university and one-year Diploma/Certificate course after graduation. Check the website for detailed information.

Steps to apply for the post of Air India AIESL Assistant Supervisor:

Step 1: Go on to the official website airindia.com

Step 2: Click on link apply for Air India AIESL Assistant Supervisor

Step 3: Fill the application form and pay the fees

For more details, visit the official website of Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL). The last date to fill the form is September 28, 2019.

