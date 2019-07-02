Air India Express Limited is inviting application for the posts of Cabin Crew. The interested candidates can apply for the posts till July 9, 2019. The candidates can apply offline and submit the application form along with the documents at the prescribed venue on the given date.

The candidates must have completed the prescribed qualification i.e class 12th from a recognized institution. The 51 posts of cabin crew have put the age limit of 27 years. The age limit for the category candidates will be as per the government norms.

The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview which is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2019 at Gateway hotel, Calicut, Pt Usha Road, Calicut, pin – 673032. The candidates have been asked to bring all the important document at the time of interview.

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 500. The fee for the SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman has no fee. Air India Express Limited will conduct the written examination, personal interview and other questions regarding pre-employment during the course of the interview. Candidates have been asked to report the above-mentioned address within the given hours.

Candidates should submit the application offline. The candidates have been asked to check the official website for more information regarding the post. The educational qualification, the selection process has been mentioned by the authorities. The shortlisted candidates will be later invited for the medical examination.

Earlier, Air India Express Limited has recruited 81 vacancies for the post of the Manager, Officer, Assistant, Co-ordinator, Systems Admin, and Storekeeper.

