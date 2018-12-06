Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2018: Air India Express Limited has announced recruitment for vacancies for various posts. The national airline has invited application for the post of manager, senior officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can file their application for the post on or before December 16, 2018.
Air India Express Limited has announced vacancies in the operations departemnt, commercial department, airport services department, flight safety department, training department, finance department, engineering department, engineering department, human resources department, training department and information technology department.
Here are all the details of the Air India Express Limited Jobs Notification 2018:
Operations department:
Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- – 8 vacancies
Senior Officer- Flight Dispatch in Mumbai – 2 vacancies
Assistant Controller CMS in Officer Cadre in Mumbai – 2 vacancies
Officer-Crew Scheduling in Mumbai or Delhi Grade – 1-4 vacancies
Officer – Operations Grade in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
Officer- Tech Library in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
Co-ordinator [ Flight operations / dispatch] in Kannur – 1 vacancy
Sr. Assistant – Operations (Delhi) – 1 vacancy
Assistant Technical Library (Mumbai) – 1 vacancy
Commercial Department:
Manager- Scheduling & Network Planning department in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
Airport Services Department:
Deputy Manager – Cargo Services department in Cochin – 1 vacancy
Deputy Manager – Ramp Services department in Cochin – 1 vacancy
Sr. Officer- Catering Service in Cochin – 1 vacancy
Officer – Airport Services in Varanasi, Chandigarh & Bangalore – 1 vacancy
Officer – Airport Services (Finance & Planning) in Cochin – 1 vacancy
Senior Assistant – Airport Services in Kannur and Calicut Grade – S-3 – 3 vacancies
Flight Safety Department:
Dy. Manager- Flight Safety in Mumbai – 2 vacancies
Sr Officer- Flight Safety in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
Training Department:
Deputy Chief of Training in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
B737-800 Synthetic Flight Instructor in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
Finance Department:
Dy. Chief of Finance in Kochi – 1 vacancy
Dy Manager – Finance Anywhere in India and currently at Mumbai ] Grade – M -3- 2 vacancies
Engineering Department:
Deputy Chief of (CAMO) in Thiruvananthapuram or Mumbai – 2 vacancies
Manager – Airworthiness Review – 1 vacancy
Human Resources Department:
Assistant – Human Resources in Calicut, Grade – (S2) – 1 vacancy
Information Technology Department:
Chief of Information Technology- Grade- M-8 – 1 vacancy
Sr. Assistant – Web Services in Mumbai – 1 vacancy
For further details, the aspirants are requested to visit: http://www.airindia.in/careers.htm
