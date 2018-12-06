Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2018: Air India Express Limited has announced recruitment for vacancies for various posts. The national airline has invited application for the post of manager, senior officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can file their application for the post on or before December 16, 2018.

Air India Recruitment 2018: The national airline has announced vacancies for the following posts.

Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2018: Air India Express Limited has announced recruitment for vacancies for various posts. The national airline has invited application for the post of manager, senior officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can file their application for the post on or before December 16, 2018.

Air India Express Limited has announced vacancies in the operations departemnt, commercial department, airport services department, flight safety department, training department, finance department, engineering department, engineering department, human resources department, training department and information technology department.

Here are all the details of the Air India Express Limited Jobs Notification 2018:

Operations department:

Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- – 8 vacancies

Senior Officer- Flight Dispatch in Mumbai – 2 vacancies

Assistant Controller CMS in Officer Cadre in Mumbai – 2 vacancies

Officer-Crew Scheduling in Mumbai or Delhi Grade – 1-4 vacancies

Officer – Operations Grade in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

Officer- Tech Library in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

Co-ordinator [ Flight operations / dispatch] in Kannur – 1 vacancy

Sr. Assistant – Operations (Delhi) – 1 vacancy

Assistant Technical Library (Mumbai) – 1 vacancy

Commercial Department:

Manager- Scheduling & Network Planning department in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

Airport Services Department:

Deputy Manager – Cargo Services department in Cochin – 1 vacancy

Deputy Manager – Ramp Services department in Cochin – 1 vacancy

Sr. Officer- Catering Service in Cochin – 1 vacancy

Officer – Airport Services in Varanasi, Chandigarh & Bangalore – 1 vacancy

Officer – Airport Services (Finance & Planning) in Cochin – 1 vacancy

Senior Assistant – Airport Services in Kannur and Calicut Grade – S-3 – 3 vacancies

Flight Safety Department:

Dy. Manager- Flight Safety in Mumbai – 2 vacancies

Sr Officer- Flight Safety in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

Training Department:

Deputy Chief of Training in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

B737-800 Synthetic Flight Instructor in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

Finance Department:

Dy. Chief of Finance in Kochi – 1 vacancy

Dy Manager – Finance Anywhere in India and currently at Mumbai ] Grade – M -3- 2 vacancies

Engineering Department:

Deputy Chief of (CAMO) in Thiruvananthapuram or Mumbai – 2 vacancies

Manager – Airworthiness Review – 1 vacancy

Human Resources Department:

Assistant – Human Resources in Calicut, Grade – (S2) – 1 vacancy

Information Technology Department:

Chief of Information Technology- Grade- M-8 – 1 vacancy

Sr. Assistant – Web Services in Mumbai – 1 vacancy

For further details, the aspirants are requested to visit: http://www.airindia.in/careers.htm

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More