India’s one of the largest carriers, Air India is inviting applications for the posts of cabin crew for its Northern region in Delhi. According to reports, the job is on contractual basis for a fixed term. The total number of vacancies is reported to be 295 out of which 86 are for males and 209 are for the female candidates. Moreover, as per reports, the remuneration against the posts is 15,000 for the Cabin Crews. The candidates who are interested to apply for the post od Cabin Crew are advised to do so before the 2nd of May.

Moreover, the candidates can apply for the following categories: Experienced Cabin Crew (Male/Female) and Trainee Cabin Crew unmarried (Male/Female). The interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for the posts may apply online itself. They can log on to the Career Page of the website, www.airindia.in and fill in the Online Application Form.Meanwhile, to apply for the post a candidate must be qualified till class 12, Diploma or Graduation.

For Experienced Cabin Crew, candidates should have passed 10+2 from a Government recognized Board/ University, while for Trainee Cabin Crew, candidates need to have completed Graduation OR 10+2 and Three years degree/diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Travel & Tourism. The age limit for the Cabin Crew recruitment is 18 to 35 years and for Trainee Cabin Crew is between 18 to 27 years. For SC/ST age relaxation up to 5 years and for OBC 3 years is given.

Important:

Application fee for Gen / OBC Candidates – Rs. 1000/-

Application fee for SC/ST Candidates – No fee

