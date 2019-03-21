Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India has announced recruitment for the post of Medical officer. The candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on April 9, 2019. The applicants must go through the official website @ http://www.airindia.in/careers

Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India has started accepting the applications for the post of Medical Officer. According to their eligibility criteria, candidates can apply to the post through the direct Walk-In-Interview on April 9, 2019.

Details regarding the important dates of the recruitment 2019:

Direct walk-in-interview Date: April 9, 2019

Details regarding the vacancies:

For the post of Medical Officer: 01 Posts

Details regarding the eligibility Criteria of the available posts:

For the post of Medical Officer:

1. Candidate must hold MBBS Degree/Equivalent qualification of an Indian/Foreign University which should be registered by the Medical Council of India.

2. Candidate must hold minimum experience of 02 years as a medical practitioner.

Details regarding the age limit of the available post:

For the post of Medical Officer: 62 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Details regarding the procedure for applying the post:

Step 1: According to the eligibility criteria, candidates can attend the direct walk-in interview on April 9, 2019.

Step 2: Visit the office of Station Manager with the required documents.

Address: Air India Limited, Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road, Ernakulam, Kochi-682016

Airline sets up dedicated helpline numbers at the four major Metro stations to provide information on the status of Air India flights round the clock, all seven days of the week. The logo of the airline indicates a red coloured flying swan with the ‘Konark Chakra’ in orange, placed inside it. The new logo of the airline is on the tail of the aircraft.

The latest changes made into the Air India’s fleet is making the Boeing 787 Dreamliner redefines passenger experience with lower operating cost, environmental performance and better economic performance. B787 Dreamliner is Air India’s most advanced aircraft in the sky with the revolutionary futuristic design. Aircraft’s tail, wing, nose and flight deck windows have been designed for the maximum aerodynamic efficiency reducing fuel burn. Comparing with other aircraft’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner has the composite fuselage and smooth wing design are much more efficient. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft substantial breakthrough fuel consumption and maintenance cost help airlines to save money while providing flexibility to expand into new markets. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft has stowage space, spacious architecture, cleaner, dimmable-windows, lower cabin altitude, ensure a smoother and unmatched passenger experience.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More