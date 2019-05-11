Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited applications for the post of security agent. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2019.

Important dates:

Date of the interview: May 13, 2019

Time of the interview: 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Eligibility Criteria for the Air India Recruitment 2019:

The candidates must hold a valid Screeners’ Certificate issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

How to apply for the Air India Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates are supposed to fill the application form and report for registration and the Professional Competency Assesment on May 13, 2019, between 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM at the below mentioned addresses:

Delhi – Office of the Regional Security Head, Air India Limited, IGI Airport, JAL Road, Near Terminal – I, Palam, New Delhi – 110037

Mumbai – Office of the Regional Security Head, Air India Limited, 1 st Floor, Suraksha Bhawan, Old Airport, Kalina, Santacruz Mumbai – 400 029

Chennai – Office of the Regional Security Head, Air India Limited, Air India Unity Complex, Pallavaram, Chennai – 600043 Near Airport Police Station

About Air India:

Air India is an organisation which provides Air travel in India. It is a part of the Air India Limited which is a government-owned organisation. Air India has its hub at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. It is the largest international carrier out of India with an 18.6 per cent market share. Air India serves over 60 international destinations across four continents. The Air India became the 27th member of Star Alliance on July 11, 2014. On February 21, 1960, it took the delivery of its first Boeing 707. Air India also has flights which operate through its subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express and serve in the Asian Countries.

