Air India recruitment 2019: Air India Limited (AIL) has invited the applicants for 26 vacancies under Trainee Flight Stimulator Maintenance Engineers (TFSME) post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by visit on the official website of Air India careers or click on the link to visit directly.

Campsites must know that it will be a contract period job for 5 years through the direct selection to be posted at its workstations in Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, the process of submitting the application for the same has already been started from 1 August 2019 and closes on 20 August 20, 2019.

Whereas, the age limit for the TFSME posts is that candidate must not be more than 30 years of age(Gen/UR), 33 years (OBC) and 35 years (SC/ST) respectively. Meanwhile, to fill the online application form for the post, candidates must pay Rs. 1000/- (General, OBC) as application processing fee in the form of a Demand Draft (DD) payable to Air India Limited Hyderabad. Candidates from SC/ST, EX- SM are exempted from paying the application fee.

Direct Link To Apply for TFSME Post

Eligibility Criteria:

TFSME- Candidates must hold a B.E/B.Tech degree in Electronics/electrical/instrumentation/telecommunications/computer science engineering from a recognized university/institution with minimum 60% marks with good knowledge of English/Hindi dialects

The TFSME exam will be a written base test and after that candite has to go through a personal Interview. Selected Candidates to be paid an emolument Rs. 50,200 per month. Air India is a government-owned enterprise and operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft it was earlier started in 1932 as TATA airlines. Airindia currently serves 94 domestic and international destination. Air India subsidiaries are Alliance Air and Air India Express. Air India’s mascot is the Maharajah (Emperor).

