Air India recruitment 2019: Air India announced the vacancies for the Aircraft Technicians (A&C and Avionics) & Skilled Tradesmen (Ancillary Trades) posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview from August 26, 2019, to September 13, 2019.

Air India recruitment 2019: Air India Engineering Services Ltd. (AIESL) announced 355 vacancies for the Aircraft Technicians (A&C and Avionics) & Skilled Tradesmen (Ancillary Trades) posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview which will be held from August 26, 2019, to September 13, 2019.

Northern Region – (DELHI) at Air India Engineering Services Limited, Personnel Department, Avionics Complex, First Floor, IGI Airport (Near New Custom House), New Delhi110037. Telephone No: 25652442, 25667895

Air India Post

26 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal)

28 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Painter)

30 August 2019 Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery)

09 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (X-Ray/NDT)

10 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Welder)

13 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Machinist)

16 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Electroplating)

19 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Plant Electrical)

24 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Plant Mechanical)

Eastern Region – (KOLKATA) at Air India Engineering Services Limited, HR Unit, APU Centre, NTA (New Technical Area), Dum Dum Kolkata-700052. (Opposite to Airport Post Office) Telephone No.033- 25119721- Extn.-3377

26 August 2019- Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal)

28 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Painter) 30 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery) – 30 August 2019

3 September 2019- Skilled Tradesmen (X-Ray/NDT)

5 September 2019- Skilled Tradesmen (Welder)

10 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Machinist)

13 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Fiberglass/Carpenter)

19 September 2019 – Aircraft Technician (Avionics)

24 September 2019 – Aircraft Technician (A&C)

Southern Region – (HYDERABAD) at Air India Engineering Services Limited MRO Complex, Near Gate No.3, RGI Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad-500409. Telephone No.040- 23477519/523/662

26 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal)

28 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Painter)

30 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery)

5 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Fiberglass/Carpenter)

19 September 2019 – Aircraft Technician (Avionics)

24 September 2019 – Aircraft Technician (A&C)

Western Region – (MUMBAI) at Air India Engineering Services Limited, APU Hangar, Near Flight Safety Department, Old Airport, Kalina, Santa Cruz (East), Mumbai-400029 Telephone No.022- 26263291

26 August 2019- Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal)

28 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Painter)

30 August 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery)

3 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (X-Ray/NDT)

5 September 2019 – Skilled Tradesmen (Draughtsman-Mech.)

19 September 2019 – Aircraft Technician (Avionics)

24 September 2019 – Aircraft Technician (A&C)

Air India Vacancy Details

Delhi – 34 Posts

Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal) – 3

Skilled Tradesmen (Painter) – 1

Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery) – 3

Skilled Tradesmen (X-Ray/NDT) – 4

Skilled Tradesmen (Welder) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Machinist) – 3

Skilled Tradesmen (Electroplating) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Plant Electrical) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Plant Mechanical) – 14

Kolkata – 64 Posts

Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal) – 6

Skilled Tradesmen (Painter) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery) – 5

Skilled Tradesmen (X-Ray/NDT) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Welder) – 4

Skilled Tradesmen (Machinist) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Fiberglass/Carpenter) – 3

Aircraft Technician – 40

Hyderabad – 72 Posts

Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal) – 10

Skilled Tradesmen (Painter) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery) – 2

Skilled Tradesmen (Fiberglass/Carpenter) – 3

Aircraft Technician (Avionics) – 27

Aircraft Technician (A&C) – 28

Mumbai – 185 Posts

Skilled Tradesmen (Fitter & Sheet Metal) – 28

Skilled Tradesmen (Painter) – 23

Skilled Tradesmen (Tailor/Upholstery) – 21

Skilled Tradesmen (X-Ray/NDT) – 3

Skilled Tradesmen (Draughtsman-Mech.) – 5

Aircraft Technician (Avionics) – 35

Aircraft Technician (A&C) – 70

Eligibility Criteria for Skilled Tradesmen and Aircraft Technician

Aircraft Technician (Maint./AircraftOverhaul/Engine) – Interested candidates must hold an AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 Or 03 years) in Mechanical stream. Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per the current list. Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). Candidates must have minimum one year of aviation experience in aircraft maintenance or Successful completion of a national apprenticeship in the concerned trade-in aircraft maintenance. (Minimum one-year duration)

Aircraft Technician in Avionics (Electrical/ Instrument/ Radio) – Interested candidates must hold an AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 Or 03 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). (Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list). Or Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical/Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio/ Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). Candidates must have Minimum one-year aviation experience in aircraft maintenance or Successful completion of a national apprenticeship in the concerned trade-in aircraft maintenance. (Minimum one-year duration)

Skilled Trades Men – Electroplating Trade – Interested candidates must hold a B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (preference will be given to B.Sc. Hons. in Chemistry). Or ITI/NCVT in the trade concerned. Two years in the relevant trade in the Industry (inclusive of experience prior to NCVT) or one year experience in Aviation (inclusive of experience prior to NCVT)

Skilled Trades-Plant Electrical – Interested candidates must hold a Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical / Electronic recognized by Central /State Govt. Or Matric/SSC/SSLC passed (preferably with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) with successful completion of National Apprenticeship Certificate in Electrical / Auto Electrician (preferably in an Airline Industry/MRO). Or Matric/SSC/SSLC passed (preferably with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) with ITI Certificate in Electrical/Auto Electrician. Or Matric/SSC/SSLC passed and successful completion of Group I and/or II in the relevant trade in the Industry, conducted by India Air Force. Or Successful completion of Apprentice course under the apprentice Act 1961 in Airlines in the trade Electrical (Non-Aircraft Designated trade). Candidates must have passed final trade test conducted by DGET & also must have passed SSC/SSLC/Matriculation. Two years in the relevant trade in the Industry Or one year experience in the relevant trade in the Aviation Industry.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App