Air India recruitment 2019: Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has invited applicants for the aircraft technicians and skilled tradesmen post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by walk-in-interview or to check further details click on the link to visit directly. Candidates must know that around 355 vacancies have been announced, candidates with an engineering degree or ITI degree in different trade must attend the walk-in- interview which will commence on 26 August 2019.

Eligibility criteria

Aircraft Technician (Maint./AircraftOverhaul/Engine): Candidates must hold an AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (2 or 3 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). Candidates holding DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per the current list. Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates)

Aircraft Technician in Avionics (Electrical/ Instrument/ Radio): Candidates must hold AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (2 or 3 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). (Candidates from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes who are eligible, as per current list).

Skilled Trades Men: Candidates must hold an ITI in concerned trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT in Fitter/Sheet Metal Trade

Maximum Age Limit:

General/EWS-35 Years

OBC-38 Years

SC/ST-40 Years

Relaxation to Ex-SM will be permitted as per Govt. directives in this regard.

Interested candidates must know that its a contract job with a period of 5 years, whereas about the salary structure Rs.20,000/- per month at the time of joining of AIESL.

