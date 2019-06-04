Air India Recruitment 2019: The Applications are open now and interested candidates can apply by June 15 for 81 managerial and technical posts.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India Express Limited (AIEL) is inviting applications for Managerial Staff and Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the aforementioned posts through the prescribed format from the date of publication. The last date for submission of application is June 15, 2019.

Application status: Open now

Application last date: June 15, 2019

Air India Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Operations Department: 18 posts

Commercial Department: 11 posts

Airport Services Department: 8 posts

Information Technology Department: 1 post

Materials Technology Department: 31 posts

Engineering Department: 12 posts

Air India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for Managerial and Technical Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification

For information technology department: B.tech in computer science/B.E (E&C)/MCA

For the materials management department: MBA or B.Tech fro ma recognized university

For senior managers: MBA -Finance/Materials Management/ Inventory Management from a recognized university

For the engineering department: Deputy chief of engineering, deputy quality manager, deputy CAM, graduation in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University

For Technical Assistant: AME Diploma from approved AME Institue/Diploma in Electronics and Telecom/Electrical/Mechanical/OR Science graduate with Physics/Mathematics’

For General and OBC categories, they will be required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 500 in the form of Demand Draft drawn in the favour of Air India Express Limited, payable at Mumbai, along with their Application.

For SC/ST/Ex-servicemen, there will be no fee, hence they are exempted from fee payment

The selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in written test and pre-employment medical exam.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the respective posts by sending applications to the chief of HR Air India Express Limited Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road, near Gandhi Square Kochi-682016. The application process will end within 15 days.

Applications which are not in the prescribed format or those submitted without the relevant documents won’t be accepted and such candidates will be considered ineligible for the posts. They should also note that the payment of fee is non-refundable.

