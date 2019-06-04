Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India Express Limited (AIEL) is inviting applications for Managerial Staff and Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the aforementioned posts through the prescribed format from the date of publication. The last date for submission of application is June 15, 2019.
Application status: Open now
Application last date: June 15, 2019
Air India Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
- Operations Department: 18 posts
- Commercial Department: 11 posts
- Airport Services Department: 8 posts
- Information Technology Department: 1 post
- Materials Technology Department: 31 posts
- Engineering Department: 12 posts
Air India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for Managerial and Technical Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification
- For information technology department: B.tech in computer science/B.E (E&C)/MCA
- For the materials management department: MBA or B.Tech fro ma recognized university
- For senior managers: MBA -Finance/Materials Management/ Inventory Management from a recognized university
- For the engineering department: Deputy chief of engineering, deputy quality manager, deputy CAM, graduation in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University
- For Technical Assistant: AME Diploma from approved AME Institue/Diploma in Electronics and Telecom/Electrical/Mechanical/OR Science graduate with Physics/Mathematics’
- For General and OBC categories, they will be required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 500 in the form of Demand Draft drawn in the favour of Air India Express Limited, payable at Mumbai, along with their Application.
- For SC/ST/Ex-servicemen, there will be no fee, hence they are exempted from fee payment
The selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in written test and pre-employment medical exam.
Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure: How to apply
Interested candidates can apply for the respective posts by sending applications to the chief of HR Air India Express Limited Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road, near Gandhi Square Kochi-682016. The application process will end within 15 days.
Applications which are not in the prescribed format or those submitted without the relevant documents won’t be accepted and such candidates will be considered ineligible for the posts. They should also note that the payment of fee is non-refundable.