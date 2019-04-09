Air India recruitment 2019: Air India has invited applications for different posts for ground duties in Delhi on a three-year contract basis. The candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in-interview.

Air India recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for various posts for ground duties in Delhi on the basis of a three-year contract. A total number of 8 vacancies are advertised. The candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in-interview. The interview for the post of accounts officer is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2019. For other posts, interviews will be conducted on May 4, 2019. The interview will be held at the Air India Air Transport Services Limited, second floor, GSD Complex, Next to the ATC Building, Terminal-2, IGI airport, New Delhi.

Vacancy details for the Air India recruitment 2019:

Officer Accounts: 4 vacancies

Junior Executive Human Resource or Administration: 2 vacancies

Officer Human Resource or Administration: 2 vacancies

Eligibility for Air India recruitment 2019:

Age limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates is 35 years and for the candidates of OBC category is 38 years and for the candidates of SC and ST category, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Education:

Candidates interested to apply must possess an MBA degree in HR with a work experience of four years.

For the posts of officer accounts, the candidates must possess a degree of MBA in finance with three years of work experience.

Steps to apply for Air India recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Air India, airindia.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the link saying careers present at the bottom page.

Step 3: Tap the link saying Various Post in Air Transport Services at Delhi.

Step 4: Read the advertisement of the posts carefully and download the application form.

Candidates need to carry the filled application form accompanied by the duplicates of certificates and testimonials at the examination hall.

Pay scale for the Air India Recruitment 2019:

Candidates who will be recruited at the post of Officer Rs 41,000 per month. Candidates who will be hired for the post of officer accounts and junior HR will get Rs 32,200 and Rs 25,300 respectively.

