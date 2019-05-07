Air India Recruitment 2019: Airline Allied Service Limited is inviting applications for the vacant positions of Commander and Sr. Tr. Pilots. The candidates who wish to get hired and fall under the eligibility criteria can easily register themselves for the vacancies available. To apply for these, the candidates need to follow a prescribed format. The last date to submit applications is November 13, 2019.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Airline Allied Service Limited is inviting applications for the vacant positions of Commander and Sr. Tr. Pilots. The candidates who wish to get hired and fall under the eligibility criteria can easily register themselves for the vacancies available. To apply for these, the candidates need to follow a prescribed format. The last date to submit applications is November 13, 2019.

The candidates are also advised to keep a regular check on the official website and track the latest updates. Air India Jobs is hiring for these vacant positions and would choose the people depending on the eligibility criteria. So, people should definitely keep in mind if they qualify in the eligibility criteria or not.

To make everything easier for you, we have mentioned below all the important details about the hiring procedure. Take a look!

Important dates!

Last Date of Application: 13 November 2019

Air India AASL Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies available for the post of Commander is 47.

The number of vacancies available for the post of Sr. Tr. Pilots is 20

Age Limit:

The age bar for the post of Commander is 55 Years

The age bar for the post of Sr. Tr. Pilots is 53 Years

The age bar relaxation will be allowed for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women as per the government rules and guidelines.

Here’s the educational qualification:

For the position of Commander and Sr. Tr. Pilots, the least educational qualification needed is that the person should have passed 10+2 with Physics & Maths from a reputed or recognized Board/University.

Here’s how to apply for the vacant positions of Air India Airline Allied Service jobs 2019:

The candidates who are eligible can easily apply for the vacant positions, following the given format and send these applications toh the Alliance Air (A Wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited) along with the necessary documents. The address that the documents need to be sent on is Alliance Bhawan Personnel Department Domestic Terminal-1 l.G.I. Airport, New Delhi-110037 on or before 13 November 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App