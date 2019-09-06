Air India Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 60 Trainee Controllers posts, Interested candidates can check all the details like important dates, eligibility parameters, and the selection process here.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India has invited applications from trainee controller posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for the job can visit the official website of Air India, airindia.com. Candidates must know that 60 posts would be filled through this recruitment and the last date to apply is September 18, 2019. Air India Recruitment is a very good opportunity for the candidates who wish to establish their career in this field.

Selected candidates will be positioned at Delhi and may be transferred at any station of Air India. Aspirants can check all the details like important dates, eligibility parameters, and the selection process here.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Process of applications starts on: September 4, 2019

Process of applications ends on: September 18, 2019

Dates of Written Test(Tentative): September/October 2019

Air India Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

A total of vacancies available for Trainee Controllers: 60 Posts

Air India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution with PERCENTILE of 70 and above in GATE 2019 OR Masters in Computer Application or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science from a recognized University/ Institution with minimum 60% Marks in aggregate.

Age:

For General maximum age limit is 28 years, for SC/ST maximum age limit is 33 years and OBC candidate’s maximum age should be 31 years.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the written examination. Candidates, who qualify the Written Test, will be placed on the Panel/Select List and candidates will be called for verification of documents/testimonials as per the requirement of Air India Limited. Candidates, who are found eligible on verification of documents/testimonials, would be required to appear for Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) either on the same or next day as per the requirement of Air India Limited and candidates found “Medically Fit” in PEME, will be offered an appointment. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of Air India.

