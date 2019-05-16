Air India recruitment 2019: Air India is going to hold interviews for recruitment to the post of customer agent, senior ramp services agent, utility agent-cum-ramp driver and handyman. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2019

Date and time for the Air India recruitment 2019:

Date: The scheduled date for the interview is May 27, 2019.

Time: The interview will start at 9:00 AM.

Vacancy details for the Air India recruitment 2019:

Handyman/handywoman: 40 vacancies

Customer agent: 15 vacancies

Senior ramp service agent: 4 vacancies

Ramp services agent: 6 vacancies

Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: 10 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for Air India recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Customer Agent: The candidate must possess a degree of graduation from a recognised university with Diploma in IATA-UFTA or IATA-FIATAA or IATA-DGR or IATA-CARGO OR Graduate and 10+2+3 pattern and with 1-year experience.

Senior Ramp Services Agent: The candidate must possess a three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Production, Electronics, Automobile Engineering recognised by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle, Auto Electrical, Air Conditioning, Diesel Mechanic, Bench fitter, Welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate issued from Directorate of Vocational education and training of any state government with one year experience in case of welder ) after passing SSC / Equivalent examination with Hindi / English / local language , as one of the subject. Four years experience in Maintenance and Operation of Ramp Equipment and Ramp Handling procedures at the airport for Sr.Ramp Services Agent.

Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The candidates must be 10th passed.

Handyman / Handywomen: The candidates must be 10th passed.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for all the posts is 28 years.

How to apply for the Air India recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview on the scheduled date which is May 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a duly filled application form and other required documents and application Rs 500 as application fee which is non-refundable.

