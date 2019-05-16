Air India recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of customer agent, senior ramp services agent, utility agent-cum-ramp driver and handyman by the Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) for the Dabolim International Airport, Goa. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview which is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2019
Date and time for the Air India recruitment 2019:
Date: The scheduled date for the interview is May 27, 2019.
Time: The interview will start at 9:00 AM.
Vacancy details for the Air India recruitment 2019:
Handyman/handywoman: 40 vacancies
Customer agent: 15 vacancies
Senior ramp service agent: 4 vacancies
Ramp services agent: 6 vacancies
Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: 10 vacancies
Eligibility criteria for Air India recruitment 2019:
Educational qualification:
Customer Agent: The candidate must possess a degree of graduation from a recognised university with Diploma in IATA-UFTA or IATA-FIATAA or IATA-DGR or IATA-CARGO OR Graduate and 10+2+3 pattern and with 1-year experience.
Senior Ramp Services Agent: The candidate must possess a three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Production, Electronics, Automobile Engineering recognised by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle, Auto Electrical, Air Conditioning, Diesel Mechanic, Bench fitter, Welder (ITI with NCTVT – certificate issued from Directorate of Vocational education and training of any state government with one year experience in case of welder ) after passing SSC / Equivalent examination with Hindi / English / local language , as one of the subject. Four years experience in Maintenance and Operation of Ramp Equipment and Ramp Handling procedures at the airport for Sr.Ramp Services Agent.
Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver: The candidates must be 10th passed.
Handyman / Handywomen: The candidates must be 10th passed.
Age limit:
The upper age limit for all the posts is 28 years.
How to apply for the Air India recruitment 2019:
All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview on the scheduled date which is May 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a duly filled application form and other required documents and application Rs 500 as application fee which is non-refundable.