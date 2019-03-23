Air India recruitment 2019: Applicants are been invited to apply for General Manager, Route Manager, Deputy Manager, and other posts. To get the blank application format, visit the official website at www.airindiaexpress.in.

Air India recruitment 2019:

Air India has released applications for General Manager, Route Manager, Deputy Manager, and other posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement i.e. March 28, 2019.

Important Date:

– March 28, 2019: Last date for submission of application: 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

Vacancy details:

Commercial Department – 5 Posts

1.Route Manager Grade- M-2 – 4 Posts

2.Pricing Analyst / Demand Analyst Grade- M-1 -1 Post

Finance Department – 19 Posts

1.Dy. Manager- Finance – Grade – M-3 – 6 Posts

2.Officer- Finance – Grade – M-1 – 6 Posts

3.Sr. Assistant – Finance – 7 Posts

Human Resource Department – 4 Posts

1.Dy. Manager- HR – 1 Post

2.Officer-HR Grade- M-1 – 1 Post

3.Assistant – HR – Grade – S-2 – 2 Posts

Operations Department – 13 Posts

1.Chief Manager-IFS – Grade – M-6 – 1 Post

2.Officer – Operations – Grade – M-1 – 12 Posts

Training Department- 2 Posts

1.B737-800 Synthetic Flight Instructor – 1 Post

2.Deputy Chief of Training – Grade – M-7 – 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Graduates/MA/CA/ICWA are eligible for these posts. For Chief Manager-IFS – Grade – M-6 at least 15 years of

experience as cabin crew is necessary. For Officer – Operations –

Grade – M-1 minimum of 3 years experience in the aviation industry or reputed private or public sector is necessary.

Grade- M-2 Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Ability to work under pressure to achieve the goals. Attention to detail is essential. Excellent PC skills with MS office is necessary. For Pricing Analyst /Demand Analyst

Grade- M-1 Effective

communication presentation skills are essential. Dy. Manager- Finance- Grade – M-3 2 years of postqualification experience in the Finance Department of a large Organization

or Airline is essential. For Officer- Finance -Grade – M-1 Candidates with

1)Experience in Airline Accounting.

2)Working knowledge in SAP.

3) Those who possess additional qualifications would be considered accordingly with due weightage. For more details visit the official website.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates need to quality Written test, Personal Interview round and Medical examination.

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending applications to the Chief of HR Air India Express Limited Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road, Near Gandhi Square, Kochi- 682016.

note: For Blank Application format, visit the official website www.airindiaexpress.in.

