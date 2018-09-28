Air India requires the applications for the position of Junior Analyst. There are total six vacancies for the post. The interested candidates can visit the official website airindia.in. The pay scale for the position will be Rs 25, 200 per month. It is a contractual job.

Air India, New Delhi has invited the applications for a walk-in interview for the position of Junior Analyst on the contractual basis. The interview will be held on October 4, 2018. The interested candidates are required to appear for the interview at 10 am. The interview will be of two hours duration. The applications are required for six vacancies. The pay scale for the position will be Rs 25, 200 per month. It will be a Fixed Term Contract for a period of 5 (five) years. The contract period can be extended by another 5 (five) years with respect to the requirement of the company and the satisfactory performance of the candidate.

Following are the necessary requirements to appear for the walk-in interview.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit the application form.

2. The application form should be submitted along with the originals and self-attested photocopies of supporting documents.

3. The supporting documents such as date of birth, caste certificate, educational qualification, work experience etc during the interview session.

For further information, the candidates can go check the advertisement. Here is the link.

ADVERTISEMENT LINK

As per the advertisement posted by the Air India, the candidates should be a graduate from a recognised university. The candidates belonging to a general category should be of 30 years as on September 1 2018. It is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST candidates and 03 years for OBC candidates.

The mandatory experience for the requirement is minimum one years of experience in Reservation/Ticketing/ Pricing/Inventory Control in scheduled Airline.

The application fees for the general category and Other backward category is Rs 1000. While the SC/ST categories are not required to pay the application fee. The application fees are to paid through Demand Draft in the favour of Air India Limited which will be payable at Delhi.

