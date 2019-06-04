AKTU UPSEE result 2019 declared: The result was declared yesterday evening at 5 pm following which there will be a declaration on merit list on the official website.

UPSEE Result 2019 @upsee.nic.in: The result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has been declared on its official website upsee.nic.in or aktu.ac.in. The exam is conducted to enrol students in engineering and professional colleges. Those who have cleared the exam are now eligible for counselling. The online counselling will begin online on the official website through which students will have to select an institute and stream of preference. Students will be admitted on the basis of merit.

UPSEE Result 2019 @upsee.nic.in: How to check

Go to the official website upsee.nic.in Click the link that reads UPSEE Result 2019 Enter your login credentials such as registration number, name etc. The UPSEE Result 2019 will appear on your screens Download your scorecard and save it for future reference

UPSEE is a state-level entrance exam and this year it was conducted on April 21, 2019, by Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, UP. Students can refer to the UPSEE answer key released earlier to tally their score. In case students are not satisfied with their score, they have the option to get the answer sheet rechecked. The provision for the same is only valid until seven days after the result. There were over one lakh students who sat for the exam this year.

The counselling process for the same will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for qualified candidates. The aspirants are required to first register online followed by AKTU that will be releasing the merit list with the UPSEE scores.

The examination was held in 138 centres in 21 cities including 10 cities outside, Uttar Pradesh. In 2018, a total of 1,75,597 candidates were registered in various courses out of which 1,56,452 appeared in the examination and 1,43,551 qualified against 1,47,8333 seats.

Last year, the university announced to distribute 300 laptops for those who enrolled in engineering colleges affiliated to AKTU across the state. The first 100 boys, girls including the first 100 scheduled caste who sought admission were entitled to get the laptop.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App