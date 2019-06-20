The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has declared the result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination on June 20. Students can check their result on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has announced the result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination on June 20. The exam was held on April 21 for the admission in various degree level engineering institutions and other colleges. Students who appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website, upsee.nic.in. Students who shortlisted in the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination can appear for counselling sessions.The counselling session will start from the last week of June. Final dates will be announced soon by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. In case, any seats are left vacant then a spot counselling will be conducted by the University in the month of August.

Steps to download UPSEE result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates have to submit required details like registration number, date of birth etc

Step 5: UPSEE result will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Students need to download the result and if needed, take a print out for future reference

Candidates need to bring Rs 50,000 to the Financial Officer, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University payable as seat confirmation fee at the counselling centre .The date of seat allotment will be announced by the university soon. Students need to keep an eye on the official website of the University.

Students can apply their answer sheet for revaluation within seven days of declaration of result, Candidates have to pay Rs 5000 per paper for re-checking their answer sheets.

