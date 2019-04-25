Alagappa University DDE examination 2019: The admit cards for the DDE exam conducted by Alagappa University have been released. All the students who have successfully applied for the same can download there admit card by visiting the official website of Alagappa University, alagappauniversity.ac.in.

Alagappa University DDE examination 2019: The Alagappa University, Karakikudi has issued the admit card for the DDE exam. All the students who have applied for the examination can download the admit card for the same by visiting the official website of the Alagappa University, alagappauniversity.ac.in. The DDE examination is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019.

Steps to download the Alagappa University DDE examination 2019 admit card:

Step 1: visit the official website of Alagappa University, alagappauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UG/PG admissions 2019-2020.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the tab saying print hall ticket present on the new page.

Step 5: Enter the login details.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

The Alagappa University is also going to organise the examinations for BEd MSc, MCA and MBA from May 16, May 17, 2019. The application fee for the same is Rs 500 for the candidates of general category and Rs 250 for the candidates of the reserved categories.

About Alagappa University:

Alagappa University was established in the year 1985 with around 21 commerce, arts and science colleges and three institutes. All the colleges and the institutes of the Alagappa University are situated in rural and remote areas of Ramnad and Sivganga districts of Tamil Nadu. It is basically a public university situated in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India. The university was established by Dr RM Alagappa Chettiar. So far, Alagappa university has achieved these milestones:

First university in Tamil Nadu to grant category 1 status in February 2018 from MHRD-UGC.

First University in Tamil Nadu to get Autonomy status in February 2018 from MHRD-UGC.

First University in Tamil Nadu to get A+ grade in May 2017 by NAAC with a score of 3.64.

First University in Tamil Nadu eligible to get MHRD-RUSA Phase-II grant in June 2018 of Rs 100 crore for quality education.

