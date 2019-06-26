Alagappa University Results 2019 declared @alagappauniversity.ac.in. The results for the written exam for various courses has been declared by the Alagappa University. The examination was held in the month of April and May, and the result for the same has been announced today, June 26,2019.

Alagappa University Results 2019 declared @alagappauniversity.ac.in: The results of Alagappa University has been declared for various courses on the official on alagappauniversity.ac.in.The result is available for various university departments, affiliated colleges, collaborative programs and distance education courses. The written exams were held in the month of April and May and the result for the same has been released today, June 26, 2019.

The students who appeared for examinations conducted by Alagappa University can check their result by visiting the official website of the University on alagappauniversity.ac.in.

The exams are held twice in a year conducted by the Alagappa University. the first semester exams are held in the month of October or November and the other semester exams are held in the months of April and May.

Alagappa University Results 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website, @alagappauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Exam Results’

Step 3: The candidate will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: After that candidates are required to click “Affiliated Colleges”

Step 5: Result page will display on the screen

Step 6: Now, enter your registration number, and click on the “submit” button

Step 7: the result of the candidate will display on the screen

Step 8: Download the same and take a print out for the same for future reference.

Candidates can apply for the revaluation of answer script through online mode if they are not satisfied with their marks. Also, the candidates those who wish to improve their marks can reappear for written exams in next semester exam. For more updates and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App