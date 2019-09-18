AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur has invited applications for the filling of Research Nurse post. Interested candidates can attend the walk-in interview on October 9, 2019.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (AIIMS Jodhpur) has released a notification for inviting applications for the post of Research Nurse on a completely temporary basis in the ICMR Research Project titled as the burden of multidrug-resistant neonatal sepsis in district hospital settings in India. Candidates who are interested in the post can appear in the walk-in-interview to be held on October 9, 2019.

This is a beautiful chance for all those candidates who were looking for a job as a Research Nurse. It is to note that if a candidate is working in Government/ Semi-Government/ PSU Institution then presenting a No Objection Certificate is a must. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for all further updates on the recruitment.

Vacancy details to apply for the post of Research Nurse:

Research Nurse– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (3 years course) / BSc (Nursing).

Desirable: Minimum of 1-year experience in clinical trials or research projects.

Age limit

The candidate should be between 18-30 years of age (relaxation will be given against reserve posts only for SC, ST and OBC categories of candidates).

Location of work

Government Nahata Hospital, Balotra, Rajasthan

Monthly compensation

The salary is the consolidated sum without any additional benefits and the selected candidate will receive the monthly compensation of Rs 15,154/-

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates may attend the walk-in interview for which the reporting time begins at 9 am and will close at 10 am on October 9 and after that, no additional candidates will be entertained for the interview. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website- www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in for more details.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App