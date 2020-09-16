AILET admit cards 2020, nludelhi.ac.in: All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020: National Law University has released the admit cards for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020. Here's the complete guide on how to download the admit cards and all the other details.

AILET admit cards 2020, nludelhi.ac.in: The admit cards for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) have been released by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi on their official website, nludelhi.ac.in. Applicants who have registered for the AILET may now head towards the official website nludelhi.ac.in and download their admit cards. The exam is scheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA), to be held on September 26, 2020. The exam is going to be held in online mode.

The official notice issued regarding the same said that in case of any difficulty, students can mail the authorities at nlu@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 8287471852, 8178359845, 8882356803, 9650173668, 9599676953 from 9:30 am till 6:00 pm only.

Contents on AILET 2020 admit card:

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) admit card will comprise of applicant’s full name, Roll Number, Exam Dates, Exam Timings and the AILET guidelines. Aspirants are advised to check all the spellings and details mentioned on the admit cards very carefully.

Steps to Download AILET admit card 2020 online:

In the URL bar of your browser, enter the official website’s address, nludelhi.ac.in. On the landing page, click on the link that reads ‘AILET 2020- Admit Card Notice’ You will be directed to a new webpage in the PDF format. On the page, find and click the click that directs to download AILET 2020 admit card. Enter your unique credentials and click on the Login button. Your AILET 2020 Admit Card will appear before you on your screen. Download and print your AILET Admit Card for future use.

