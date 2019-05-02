Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019: The Allahabad Bank this year released over 92 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer, Candidates who successfully submitted their application forms by following all the important details are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Allahabad Bank for the online examination date.

Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019 @ www.allahabadbank.in: Allahabad Bank recently released over 92 vacancies for the candidates who were willing to apply for the post of Specialist Officer. The online application submission began on April 9 and successfully ended on April 29, 2019. With thousand of candidates submitting their respective application on the official website of Allahabad Bank i.e. www.allahabadbank.in, the bank will now conduct an examination to select the aspirants for the post of SO in JMG Scale-I & 78 in MMG Scale-II which includes Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Manager, Company Secretary and Financial Analyst. It is reported that online test for the post of SO will be held in the month of June 2019.

Important dates to note:

Allahabad Bank SO Recruitment 2019 online application submission starring date: April 9, 2019

Allahabad Bank SO Recruitment 2019 online application submission last date: April 29, 2019

Allahabad Bank SO Recruitment 2019 call letter downloading date: June, 2019

Allahabad Bank SO Recruitment 2019 online examination date: June, 2019

Number vacancies released by Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019:

Security Officer: 10 Posts

Civil Engineer: 4 Posts

Manager (Fire Safety): 1 Post

Manager (Law): 15 Posts

Company Secretary: 1 Post

Manager (IT) (Network Manager): 2 Posts

Manager (IT) (Security Administrator): 2 Posts

Manager (IT) (System Administrator): 2 Posts

Manager (IT) (Big Data Analytics): 2 Posts

Financial Analyst– 51 Posts

Manager (Equity/ Mutual Fund Desk): 2 Posts

Note: Interested and eligible candidates who under any circumstances could not fill the application form for the post of Specialist Officer released by Allahabad Bank Recruitment, will have to wait for another year to apply for the position if the Bank releases vacancy for same posts.

Also, aspirants who have submitted their applications but could not pay the application fee will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates who applied for the post will have to appear for online as well as interview in order to bag a position in the list of 92 SO posts. Soon after the test and interview, the Allahabad Bank Recruitment Board will select an aspirant on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in the online examination and interview taken.

