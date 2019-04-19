Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019: For 92 SO posts, the Allahabad Bank has invited online applications @allahabadbank.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Allahabad Bank's official website before April 29. Check the detailed information about it in this articles.

The Allahabad Bank has invited job applications for 92 Specialist Officer posts. The candidates can apply online through Allahabad Bank’s official website @ allahabadbank.in. The bank has invited application for SO Posts 14 in JMG Scale-I and 78 in MMG Scale-II for the Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Manager, Company Secretary and Financial Analyst in various specialized fields posts. The eligible candidates who are looking for a bank job can apply before April 29, 2019, for the above mentioned jobs.

Allahabad Bank SO Online Application Process has already begun and the last day submit the online applications is April 29, 2019. The candidates are advised to monitor the official website of the Allahabad Bank for latest updates on 92 SO vacancies or they can follow the NewsX.com for latest news and stories about the Bank jobs, bank notifications and other job-related stories.

The bank will select candidates on the basis of online test and interview round and the final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in both the rounds. Below are important dates for the Allahabad Bank Recruitment 2019.

Starting Date of Online Application – 09 April 2019

Last Date of Online Application: 29 April 2019

Download of call letter for Online examination: June 2019 (Tentative)

Tentative Date of Online Test (if required): June 2019 (Tentative)

Allahabad Bank has invited applications for multiple SO jobs and below is the detailed information about number and designations.

Security Officer – 10 Posts Civil Engineer – 4 Posts Manager (Fire Safety) – 1 Post Manager (Law) – 15 Posts Company Secretary – 1 Post Manager (IT) (Network Manager) – 2 Posts Manager (IT) (Security Administrator) – 2 Posts Manager (IT) (System Administrator) – 2 Posts Manager (IT) (Big Data Analytics) – 2 Posts Financial Analyst– 51 Posts Manager (Equity/ Mutual Fund Desk) – 2 Posts

About the Allahabad Bank:

Allahabad Bank is a nationalised bank with its headquarters in West Bengal’s Kolkata. It is the oldest joint stock bank in India. The bank was founded in 1865 and in 2014, the bank had celebrated the 150th year of establishment. It has more than 3245 branches across the country and the bank did a total business of INR 3.8 trillion during the FY 2017-18, said reports.

