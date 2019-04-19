Allahabad HC UP Mains admit card 2019: The Allahabad High Court announced to release the admit card for Mains exam of UPHJS recruitment on April 20, 2019. The exam will conduct from April 26 to April 28, 2019. The exam will be held in two different shifts.

Allahabad HC UP Mains admit card 2019: The Allahabad High Court will release the admit card for Mains exam of Higher Judicial Services recruitment 2018 on April 20, 2019. The Mains exam of Allahabad HC UPHJS will be conducted from April 26 to 28, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam starts from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift starts from 2 pm to 5 pm. The applicants can download the admit card from the official website of Allahabad High Court, allahabadhighcourt.in.

The candidates who qualified the UPHJS Direct Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2018 of Allahabad High Court will appear for the Mains exam of Allahabad High Court. A total number of 1382 candidates have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judiciary Services Direct Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2018. These candidates will fight for 59 vacant seats of Higher Judicial Services in the Allahabad Court through this exam. The candidates who will qualify the Mains exam will be shortlisted for the final round which consists of an interview.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 13, 2019, and result was declared on the official site of Allahabad High Court, allahabadhighcourt.in, on March 26, 2019. The cut-off marks for the examination were as per the reservation provided to the candidates belonging to different categories.

The cutoff marks for OBC category were 62, for SC, it was 55 marks and for the ST, the cut off marks were 45. The candidates of the General category were supposed to score 65 marks in order to qualify the exam.

Steps to download Allahabad HC UPHJS Mains admit card 2019 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: Tap the link saying admit card UPHJS mains present at the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the provided login credentials.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

The candidates must check the official website for the syllabus. Mains exam will testify on the following subjects are General Knowledge, Law I (Substantive Law), Law II (Procedure and Evidence), Law III(Penal, Revenue and Local Laws) and English Language, cited Allahabad High Court’s official website.

