Allahabad High Court has declared the results of Group D 2018. The results are available on the official website of Allahabad High Court @ allahabadhighcourt.in. A total of 2020 candidates have been declared qualified.

Allahabad High Court has declared the results of Group D 2018. The results are available on the official website of Allahabad High Court @ allahabadhighcourt.in. A total of 2020 candidates have been declared qualified.

The candidates can get their results after entering roll number and registration number on the Allahabad High Court website @ allahabadhighcourt.in. The Group D 2018 exams were held in two stages and the selection depends on the performance of the candidates in both the stages. The exams were held on November 12, 2017 and July 22, 2018 respectively. The Allahabad High Court has invited applications for 4,386 posts.

To get the results, the candidates can follow the below mentioned steps.

1. Candidates need to visit on the website @ allahabadhighcourt.in

2. Click on the results tab

3. Submit the credentials

4. Download the results in PDF format

5. Printout results for further use

The selected candidates have to appear for documentation at the respective posting locations. There were many vacancies at the High Court. The selected candidates will be adjusted for the posts of Orderly, Peon, Office Peon, Farrash, Process Server, Chowkidar, Waterman, Sweeper, Mali, Coolie, Bhisti, Liftman and others.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More