Allahabad High Court Group D Results: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralised Group D Recruitment 2016 has been released by the Allahabad High Court on its official website. The results have been published on the official website of the court and all those candidates who had appeared for the examination can now download the results by logging into the website – allahabadhighcourt.in.

Meanwhile, the written exam for the Group D posts was conducted by the examination conducting authority on November 12, 2017 and July 22, 2018. The final result of the Group D recruitment has been prepared on basis of the performances of the candidates in the written examination.

Click on this link to directly download the result of Allahabad High Court Recruitment exam for Group D posts: http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in/event/rresult-group-d_16-11-2018.pdf

How to download the Allahabad High Court Group D Results?

Log in to the official website of the Allahabad High Court – allahabadhighcourt.in

Search for the recruitment link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the link that reads, “Final Result of Group-D Cadre Posts (Post Code 04) of U.P. Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2016-17 HTML”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a different window

A PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and check if your name exist on the PDF

Take a print out of the page for future reference if necessary

