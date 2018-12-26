Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2018: The Allahabad High Court had opened the application process for the recruitment of various posts and today is the last day to submit the application. Candidates are advised to log into - ahc.cbtexam.in and submit the same.

Moreover, there are 3,495 vacant posts that have been aimed to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to apply to the posts. Also, as per the official website, candidates need to submit application fees after 24 hours of submission of their application form. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply through the official website of the Court.

How to apply for the posts online?

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court – http://ahc.cbtexam.in/

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Here, click on the link of the post to which you want to apply

On clicking, the candidate will be taken to the registration [age

Now, enter the details in the provided space

And register before applying

Login with the credentials

Fill in the application form and submit online

Later, submit the application fees and take a print out of the confirmation letter

Direct link to apply online: http://ahc.cbtexam.in/

