Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2018 for 3495 Group C & D Posts Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 26 December 2018. Allahabad high court will hold common offline written exam on different dates and shifts in the various districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be followed by Hindi/English Computer Test, then by Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test.

Allahabad High Court has issued a notification for recruitment for 3495 vacant posts in Group C and D. Candidates can apply for vacant posts from December 6, 2018, to December 26, 2018. Class 6 to Graduation Pass aspirants have the opportunity to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19. The aspirants who are eligible for these posts should be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. As per government norms, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates.

Important Dates:

Portal open: December 6, 2018

Portal end date: December 26, 2018

Vacancy Details:

1. Tubewell Operator-cum-Electrician/Peon/Office Peon/Sweeper/Mali/Coolie/Bhisti/ Liftman/Sweeper – 1559 Posts

2. Junior Assistant/Paid Apprentices – 1484 Posts

3. Stenographer Grade-III – 412 Posts

4. Drivers – 40 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Tubewell Operator- cum-Electrician– High School pass with Diploma or certificate course from Training Institute.

• Junior Assistant/Paid Apprentices – CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC society and 25-30 words per minutes for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer.

• Stenographer Grade-III – Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along + CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC Society.

• Drivers – High School along with Driving License to drive a four-wheeler for a period not less than 3 years.

• Process Server– Process Server – High School pass

• Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash/Chowkidar/Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman– High School pass

• Sweeper-cum-Farrash – Class 6 pass

For more information on Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2018 for 3495 Group C & D Posts check out their official notification here on or before 26 December 2018.

