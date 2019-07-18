Allahabad High Court Driver Stage 2 hall tickets 2019: Allahabad High Court recently released the hall tickets for Driver Stage 2 Exam 2019. Candidates who appeared in the stage 1 exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of Allahabad High Court @allahabadhighcourt.in

Candidates must know that on July 28, 2019, Allahabad High Court Driver Stage 2 Exam 2019 to be held. Candidates must download the hall tickets and carry it in the examination hall, otherwise, they won’t be entertain. Hall tickets will display in an online mode and students can only download from the official website of @allahabadhighcourt.in and no other source.

Follow the steps to download the Driver Stage 2 hall tickets:

Step 1: Click on the link @allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, a link is generated.

Step 3: Click on the link Allahabad High Court Driver Stage 2 Admit Card 2019

Step 4: The admit card will appear in online mode

Step 5: Download the admit card or take a hard copy of it

however, the Allahabad High Court Driver Stage 2 link will be activated till July 28, 2019. Allahabad High Court Driver Stage 2 exam comprises of 2 stages, Test A will have Signage Test and Test B will have the Driving Test. The candidates will have to clear the Stage-II examination to the satisfaction of the Selecting/Appointing authority.

