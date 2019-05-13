Allahabad University admit cards 2019 out: Allahabad University has released the admit cards for the PGAT-1, CRET, LLM, LLB and MCom. All the candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Allahabad University, allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University admit cards 2019 out: The admit cards for the PGAT-1, CRET, LLM, LLB and MCom have been issued by the Allahabad University. All the candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Allahabad University, allduniv.ac.in. All the candidates are supposed to download the admit cards and take them to the examination centre along with them as no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card.

Steps to download the Allahabad University 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad University, allsuniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number.

Step 5: Select the course you opted for and tap the submit button.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to carry it to the examination centre or else you will be not allowed to enter the examination hall.

About Allahabad University:

The Allahabad University is basically a public central university situated in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established on September 23, 1887. The Allahabad University is the fourth oldest modern university of India. At a point of time, the university is known as the Oxford of East. The campus of the Allahabad University is spread in the city of Prayagraj across the area of Old Katra. The university comprises 5 major faculties including commerce, science, arts, management and law faculties and it consists of a large number of hostels for the students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App