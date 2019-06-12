Allahabad University has announced the results of the Undergraduate Admission Test(UGAT). Students can check UGAT BA 2019 result, UGAT BSc 2019 result, UGAT BCom 2019 result, UGAT BSc Home Science 2019 result on the website allduniv.ac.in and aupravesh2019.com

Allahabad University has announced the results of the Undergraduate Admission Test(UGAT). The Allahabad University has released the results of BA, BSc, BCom, BSc(Home Science) courses. Students who have appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website allduniv.ac.in.The UGAT 2019 entrance exam was held from May 27 to June 3. Students can check UGAT BA 2019 result, UGAT BSc 2019 result, UGAT BCom 2019 result, UGAT BSc Home Science 2019 result using this website- aupravesh2019.com.Unreserved category students need to get 30% marks to qualify the exam, whereas the OBC category students need to get 27% marks to get qualified in the examination.

Steps to check the AU UGAT result:

Step 1: Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Admission Test 2019’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘results’

Step 4: Enter all the required details like roll number/registration number

Step 5: AU UGAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

In case of any difficulties, students can contact toll-free helpline numbers 9453827208, 18001805643 from 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM. Students can also mail their problem to ‘aupravesh2019@gmail.com’ this mail username as well. Allahabad University is one of the eminent university among all the universities of India for over a century now. It is the fourth oldest university of India, after Calcutta, Madras and Bombay University. The century-old university established on September 23, 1887.

