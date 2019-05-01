Allahabad University Recruitment 2019: Allahabad University has released the notification inviting the applications for the recruitment of hundreds of professor posts. The university will be filling 558 vacancies of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts in various departments/centres. Candidates applying for these posts are required to meet the eligibility criteria.

The university in an advertisement published on the official website says that Allahabad University reserves the right to change the number and nature of post/vacancy(ies) of any category and also to withdraw partial or full advertisement without assigning any

reason.

The qualification shall be as per UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other

Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher

Education) Regulations, 2018. The reservation under the SC, ST, SEBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS and

PwD categories shall be as per the UGC guidelines and GoI rules, it added.

The university has fixed May 22, 2019, as the last date for the submission of applications. Interested candidates are advised to apply before the closing date.

The varsity has mentioned below important dates on the official website for the Allahabad University Recruitment 2019

Date of uploading of detailed Advertisement and Online Registration: April 23, 2019

Date of fee payment: April 25, 2019, onwards

Last date for Online Registration: May 20, 2019

Last date of final submission of Online Application form: May 22, 2019

Check steps to apply for Allahabad University Recruitment 2019

• Visit the official website at http://allduniv.ac.in/home/pages/176

• On the home page, click on Online Recruitment of Teaching Positions

• Fill the required details

• Enter Register option

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App