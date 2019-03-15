Allahabad University has finally published notifications for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor. The University has over 550+ vacancies of Assistant Professor and other posts for which they are inviting applications. To save you from the chaos of finding out the important dates, we have listed it here. Make sure you don't miss any of them!

Allahabad University has finally published notifications for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor. The University has over 550+ vacancies of Assistant Professor and other posts for which they are inviting applications. The candidates who are interested should know that the procedure for applying will be online and the candidates will have to submit the application fee using the online mode only.

The procedure of application will begin for Allahabad University Assistant Professor Vacancy Notification from 18 March 2019. The aspirants can apply for the available positions through the official application link allduniv.ac.in or pariksha.up.nic.in. The candidates should note that the last date for applying is 16 April 2019.

To save you from the chaos of finding out the important dates, we have listed it here. Make sure you don’t miss any of them!

* Application process will begin on 18 March 2019

* Last date of applying will be 16 April 2019

The candidates who wish to build a career with Allahabad University as an Assistant Professor should keep themselves updated about the Vacancy Details. Here’s the detailed information!

* Professor-66 Posts vacant

* Associate Professor-156 Posts vacant

* Assistant Professor-336 Posts vacant

Those who are dedicated to make a career in teaching should gear up now and start prepping up for the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More