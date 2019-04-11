Allahabad University teacher recruitment 2019: Allahabad University has announced a recruitment drive for more 500 vacancies available. The candidates who want to get hired for the vacancies should keep an eye on all the notifications released by the official website and keep in mind the eligibility criteria. According to the latest developments, the university has decided to start the recruitment drive from April 15 to fill the 500 vacant positions of teachers.

Executive Council of Allahabad University organized a meeting on Wednesday in the University campus only and discussed the recruitment drive. Although, there were many topics and issues discussed at the meeting one of the most important was the recruitment drive. There are approximately 500 seats vacant for teachers in the campus and the authorities are willing to select and hire people according to the 200 point roster system implemented by the University Grant Commission.

According to the norms decided, Allahabad University is going to call 10 candidates for each vacant seat and would select following the guidelines and laid down by UGC on last year July. The recruitment process is going to start on April 15 and the candidates can start applying for the same. They should also note that the last date of registering the form is May 15 and after that, no applications will be accepted.

On the other hand, the Allahabad University authorities have restricted the former head of the department and senior faculty member of the department of Hindi, Surya Narayan. Allahabad University issued the order to suspend him on Wednesday. All this happened after Surya Narayan was accused of sexual harassment. Although, the inquiry about the same is going on but he has been suspended on the basis of the charges.

The candidates who want to work with Allahabad University on the position of the teacher should start prepping up for the recruitment drive already. Although the University has not updated the major details about the Eligibility Criteria, Age-Limit, Pay Scale, the candidates should keep a regular check on the website.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed here the vacancy details, take a look!

Professor – 66 posts

Associate Professor – 156 posts

Assistant Professor – 336 posts

The University of Allahabad, popularly known as Allahabad University, located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India and is one of the most renowned universities of India. It was lauded for its quality education and even at one point, it was called the Oxford of the East.

