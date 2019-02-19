Amazon Recruitment Exam: A recruitment examination in Delhi University on February 22 (Friday) for the post of Transaction Risk Management Services (TRMS) will be conducted by Amazon. The Hyderabad or Bangalore campus of Amazon will be hired to work. The interested candidates must bring their resume and a laptop to take a test.

The e-commerce giant, Amazon is all set to conduct a recruitment examination in Delhi University on February 22 (Friday) for the post of Transaction Risk Management Services (TRMS). The candidates will be hired to work from the Hyderabad or Bangalore campus of Amazon. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to note down all the below mentioned details. According to the Delhi university placement cell, the interested candidates must bring their resume and a laptop to take a test.

Timings

Report time: 9:30 am

Date: February 22.

Exam centre: The placement drive will be conducted at ‘Conference Centre, Opposite-Department of Botany, Gate No.-4, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007’

Amazon recruitment: Who can apply?

The final year candidates who are pursuing BA honours or equivalent of a foreign language course.

According to the official notification, the candidates must be willing to work in rotational shift and relocate to Hyderabad or Bangalore.

Amazon recruitment: Medium of langauge

Two different teams will be hired- first candidates knowing Arabic, Spanish, German and French, and second, candidates with proficiency in Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese and Korean.

Amazon recruitment: Roles and Responsibilities

The Transaction Risk Investigator will have to engage in frequent written and verbal communication.

They will hired to work for the department of management, risk analysts, risk engineers and other company associates and third-parties to accomplish goals.

They may also asked to contact customers by phone

Amazon recruitment: Pay Scale

Arabic, Spanish, German and French will get a package of Rs 5.16 lakh.

The candidates who will join the team Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese and Korean language will recieve a package of Rs 5.97 lakh.

