The forms for the seven BA courses offered by the university will be available on the official website i.e. aud.ac.in, students are required to apply by or before June 24. Likewise, registration for post graduation courses too have started.

With the announcement of class 12 CBSE result, students are all set to apply for admission to various institutions across the country to pursue graduation degrees in their preferred streams. India’s central university i.e. the University of Delhi (DU) has not yet given any date to kick-start its admission process for which students from across the country apply, but other premier universities like Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has announced to begin its admission process for undergraduate courses.

The Ambedkar University on Friday started the online admission process for all the undergraduate programmes for the new academic session. The forms are available on the official website. Students are required to apply at http://aud.ac.in/index.html and fill application forms at the earliest to avoid heavy traffic hassle, which sometimes result in website failure too.

Important Dates

Starting date of Application: Ongoing since the registrations have been open since Thursday i.e May 2, 2019

Last date to apply: June 24, 2019

Here’s how to apply:

Go to the official website i.e. On the homepage you will see ‘Admission 2019 open pop-up’ on the right side Click the ‘Admission 2019 open’link and you will be directed to a new page On the new page, there will be four boxes that read: Admission Schedule, Application Form Instructions, Online Application Flow Chart and Online Application instructions You can go through all the aforementioned boxes before filling the online application form Once you have read instructions carefully, click the ‘Online Application Form’ link A new page will appear, you will have to register first and then only you will be able to apply Once you have successfully registered, you will be able to login which will then direct you to the application form

About AUD: The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) offers seven BA (Honours) programmes in its Karampura campus with 541 seats in total. It is a public university that was established by the Government of NCT of Delhi. The university focuses n research and teaching in social sciences and humanities inspired by Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s vision of bringing equality and social justice with excellence.

