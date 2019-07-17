Ambedkar University third cut-off list released @aud.ac.in: The third cut off list for admission to various undergraduate courses has been released by the Ambedkar University.

Ambedkar University third cut-off list released @aud.ac.in: Ambedkar University has released the third cut off list for admission to various undergraduate courses. However, the cut-off list was slightly dropped by 0.5 to 1.25 percentage points in several courses, including BA (Hons) in Economics, English, and History. Even for popular courses B.A (Hons) and B.Com saw the cut-offs fall very marginally.

The University has a certain policy of 85 percent reservation for students who belong to National Capital Territory and releases separate cut-offs for the students belonging to Delhi to give them an opportunity or edge over students from other states.

The BA (Honours) courses are available at the Kashmere Gate campus while the BA courses are being offered by the Karampura campus.

Ambedkar University third cut-off list details:

BA (Honours) with a major in Mathematics:

85 percent for candidates belonging to Delhi/ NCR and 89.75% for candidates belonging to non-Delhi/ NCR.

BA Global studies

83.50 percent for candidates belonging to Delhi/ NCR and 90.50 percent for candidates belonging to non-Delhi/ NCR.

BA in Law and politics

85.75 percent for candidates belonging to Delhi/ NCR and 90.75 percent for candidates belonging to non-Delhi/ NCR.

BA in Sustainable Urbanism

74.50 percent for candidates belonging to Delhi/ NCR and 84.35 percent for candidates belonging to non-Delhi/ NCR.

BA in Social Science and Humanities

83.60 percent for candidates belonging to Delhi/ NCR and 89.25 percent for candidates belonging to non-Delhi/ NCR.

BA (Honours) with a major in English

92.50 per cent for candidates belonging to Delhi/ NCR and 94.50 per cent for candidates belonging to non-Delhi/ NCR.

