The university established by the Delhi government has reopened its registration portal only for students belonging to the EWS category, so that they can avail the 10 percent quota benefit.

The Ambedkar University in Delhi will be going ahead with the implementation of 10 percent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota students. Students applying under EWS quota, will be required to submit the documentary evidence in support of their claims.

BR Ambedkar University is implementing 10 percent reservation quota for EWS students and has reopened its registration portal on June 26, 2019, for the candidates who are eligible to apply under the EWS category. The registration for admissions to various courses in the university was closed on June 24, but the university reopened the registration portal on June 26 for the EWS candidates to apply under the quota.

The candidates from the EWS category who have already applied under the quota are not required to apply again. They just have to upload the documentary evidence in support of their claim for EWS category. The university in a statement said that it is implementing the reservation in a phased manner. In the current session, 10 percent reservation will be implemented and in the next academic session onwards, 15 percent quota will be provided for EWS students.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had earlier said that it will implement 10 percent reservation quota for EWS aspirants from general category from the academic session of 2019-2020 and had directed to increase the quota to 25 percent with time in colleges and universities across the country.

